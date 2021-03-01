Description of the share buy back programme authorised by the Combined general meeting of 30 July 2020 and implemented by the Board of directors of 1 March 2021

Bigben Interactive announces the implementation of its share buyback programme authorised by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 July 2020. In this respect, the Company has provided an investment services provider, CIC Market Solutions, with a mandate to acquire shares.

1. Legal framework

Pursuant to the provisions of Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Stock Exchange Authority) and EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the aim of this description is to present the purpose and terms of the Company's share buyback programme.

2. Date of the combined general meeting of shareholders that authorised the share buyback programme and date of implementation

The authorisation for the Company to purchase its own shares was granted by the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2020 (fifteenth resolution). It was implemented by the Board of Directors following the meeting of March 1, 2021.

3. Number of shares and percentage of share capital held directly or indirectly

As of February 26, 2021, the number of shares held directly or indirectly was 9,650, representing circa 0.05 % of the share capital.

4. Breakdown of directly held securities by objective

On February 26, 2021, the allocation of shares held was as follows :

- market making for the Company’s shares (liquidity contract): 9,650 shares,

- retention with a view to future delivery in exchange or payment of other shares in connection with possible external growth transactions: 0 shares.

5. Purpose of the new buyback programme

The purpose of the share buyback programme implemented by the Board of Directors on 1 March 2021 would be to enable the Company to purchase its own shares mainly with a view to :

- cancelling them subsequently by reducing the Company's share capital, in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Combined General Meeting of 30 July 2020 (twenty-fifth resolution),