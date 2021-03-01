 

McAfee to Participate in Morgan Stanley 2021 Global TMT Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021   

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that Peter Leav, president and chief executive officer at McAfee, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global TMT Conference. Presentation details:

Morgan Stanley 2021 Global TMT Conference

Date:

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time:

9:30 a.m. PT

The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee’s investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com



Wertpapier


