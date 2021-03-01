 

SelectQuote Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, today announced the commencement of a proposed registered secondary public offering of 10,600,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), including entities associated with Brookside Equity Partners LLC and other stockholders of the Company. All of the shares that would be sold in the offering would be sold by the Selling Stockholders.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,590,000 shares of common stock from Selling Stockholders. SelectQuote is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The proposed offering will not change the number of shares of common stock that are currently outstanding.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Jefferies are acting as joint bookrunners for this offering. Cantor, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler and Drexel Hamilton are acting as co-managers for this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its Web site, http://www.sec.gov/. Copies of the preliminary prospectus also may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, By mail: Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, By phone: 1-800-221-1037, By e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

