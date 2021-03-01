 

 Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 23:30  |  12   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded 32 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at the association’s virtual 66th annual meeting.

Granite was recognized for their work on following projects:

  • 2020 Pavement Maintenance Overlay, Everett
  • 8749-2019 Local Streets Resurfacing (South)
  • AMATS: Post Rd 3rd Ave to Reeve Blvd Pavement Preservation
  • ANC Postmark Dr Pavement Repairs 2020
  • Astoria Airport Taxiway A West Improvements
  • City of Reno, Ambassador Drive
  • Clark County 2020 HMA Overlays
  • Commercial Drive Surface Rehabilitation
  • County of Santa Barbara Thomas Fire Road Repairs
  • East Smith Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project, Hannegan Road to SR-542
  • Fireweed Lane: Seward to Spenard Pavement Preservation
  • FY 19 Road Recovery, Rehabilitation Package 2
  • Gloria, Iverson, Johnson Canyon Road Reconstruction
  • Highway 1 Santa Cruz CAPM Project
  • Hwy 1 Pudding Creek to Wages Creek Bridge
  • Hwy 152 Gilroy
  • La Quinta Village Complete Streets-City Project
  • Lynnwood 2020 Pavement Preservation
  • Minden Airport Taxiway Z
  • Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
  • NDOT 3745, Silver Spring US50
  • Rte 33 and 198 HMA and RHMA Overlay
  • Seward Highway, MP 114 to Dimond Blvd Pavement Preservation
  • Seward Highway, MP 75-90 Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Phase 1
  • SR 150, Samak to Soapstone
  • SR-138, I-80 to Grantsville
  • SR-190, MP 8 to Brighton Ski Resort
  • SR-32, Peoa to Wanship
  • SR-65, SR-66, Preservation, Morgan
  • Ukiah Airport
  • US 2, Bickford to Goldbar
  • US-89, SR-203 to 40th Street

“It’s an honor that 32 of our projects have been recognized by NAPA,” said Jim Radich, Granite executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We strive for excellence through planning and execution every day and these awards are a tribute to the high standards our teams set for themselves.”

“For the second year in a row we’ve hit a record number of quality in construction awards at Granite,” stated Scott West, Granite vice president of quality management. “We strive to be consistent and reliable when executing work without compromising any element including safety and quality, and I’m proud of our teams for making those goals a reality.”

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a quality in construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2020 NAPA Chairman James Winford. “Earning the quality in construction award demonstrates that Granite has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

About NAPA
 The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite
 Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded 32 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at the association’s virtual 66th annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for ...
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
ErosSTX and Amazon Prime Video Expand Strategic Pan-European Output Deal in the Nordics
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Debt Tender Offers
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:30 Uhr
Granite Receives 68 Diamond Commendations From NAPA
25.02.21
Granite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
23.02.21
Granite Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
19.02.21
Granite Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results
09.02.21
Granite Named One of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the Fifth Consecutive Year
08.02.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Granite Construction, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GVA
02.02.21
Granite Announces the Opening of a New Phoenix Area Office