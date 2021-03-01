QMX Files Management Information Circular For Special Meeting of Shareholders

The QMX Board of Directors Unanimously Recommends that Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V:QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) today announced it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular dated February 9, 2021 (the “Circular”) and related materials for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company (not already owned by Eldorado). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Shareholder will receive, for each Share held, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share, for total consideration of C$0.30 per Share (based on Eldorado’s closing price on January 20, 2021) (the “Arrangement Consideration”), all as more particularly described in the Circular.



Benefits of the Arrangement to Shareholders