 

Europcar Mobility Group Renews Its Alliances With ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouqi Car Rental in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 22:11  |  112   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce the extension of its strategic alliances with ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouqi Car Rental in China for its Europcar brand.

Europcar Mobility Group is present in more than 140 countries, with wholly owned subsidiaries, franchisees and a strong network of alliance partners. The aim is to cover the entire world, serving as many customers as possible with the same high standards of quality of service.

Europcar Mobility Group partners with ECO since 2018 and with Shouqi Car Rental since 2017. ECO Rent a Car is India’s leading professional car rental since 1974, based in New Delhi. It offers a 5,000+ vehicles fleet across all categories and its services are spread across another 45 cities in India. Shouqi Car Rental is one of the leading mobility players in China with a fleet of more than 70,000 vehicles with its network of 79 stations across China.

With COVID-19 vaccination campaigns being currently rolled out, international travels will soon resume. The Group is therefore preparing for the market rebound, renewing these two solid partnerships which will allow the Europcar brand to benefit from the strong inflow of Indian and Chinese tourists throughout the world in the years to come.

As a reminder, China has been the largest source market over the past 10 years, characterized by a rapid and steady double-digit growth. As an illustration, in 2018, there were around 150 M outbound trips* from China and Chinese tourists. At the same period, India represented approximately 25 M of tourists* travelling abroad each year, with an equivalent pattern of rapid growth compared to China. India and China are expected to recover pre-COVID levels of travels before end of 2021.

Rajesh Loomba, ECO Rent a Car’s Managing Director says: “We are delighted to extend and strengthen our strategic partnership with Europcar. Our combined strength and expertise have been a perfect fit with our strategic agenda to bring global standards to India. We are glad to continue travelling together to serve our customers with the finest high-quality mobility solutions.”

Yang Jun Wei, Shouqi Car Rental CEO comments: "We are very pleased to start the fifth year of close cooperation with Europcar. Since 2017, the two parties have been providing high quality transportation services with a highly compatible service tenet, allowing more Chinese customers to experience professional global car rental services from Europcar, and at the same time providing a truly "global car rental service, available on one site". In the future, Shouqi car rental will continue to work with Europcar to provide professional and convenient global car rental services to more corporate and direct customers.”

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO adds: "Europcar Mobility Group is delighted to have renewed our strategic alliances with our partners Shouqi in China & ECO in India. Both these partners have our mutual customers at the heart of their operations to ensure best in class service excellence within their countries and also know that their customers will receive a consistent high service experience throughout our worldwide network. We look forward to continuing and growing our successful relationships as we emerge from the global pandemic."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, car-sharing and van-sharing. Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

*Source : UNWTO (UN World Tourism Organisation)



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Europcar Mobility Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group Renews Its Alliances With ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouqi Car Rental in China Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce the extension of its strategic alliances with ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouqi Car Rental in China for its Europcar brand. Europcar Mobility Group is present in more than …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the total number of shares and voting rights as of February 26, 2021
26.02.21
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
24.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription Right
09.02.21
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
09.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights As of December 31, 2020
04.02.21
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately EUR 50 million in accordance with Europcar Mobility Group’s accelerated financial safeguard plan and...
03.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Commercial Court of Paris

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
76
Europcar Mobility Group