Europcar Mobility Group Renews Its Alliances With ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouqi Car Rental in China

Europcar Mobility Group is present in more than 140 countries, with wholly owned subsidiaries, franchisees and a strong network of alliance partners. The aim is to cover the entire world, serving as many customers as possible with the same high standards of quality of service.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce the extension of its strategic alliances with ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouqi Car Rental in China for its Europcar brand.

Europcar Mobility Group partners with ECO since 2018 and with Shouqi Car Rental since 2017. ECO Rent a Car is India’s leading professional car rental since 1974, based in New Delhi. It offers a 5,000+ vehicles fleet across all categories and its services are spread across another 45 cities in India. Shouqi Car Rental is one of the leading mobility players in China with a fleet of more than 70,000 vehicles with its network of 79 stations across China.

With COVID-19 vaccination campaigns being currently rolled out, international travels will soon resume. The Group is therefore preparing for the market rebound, renewing these two solid partnerships which will allow the Europcar brand to benefit from the strong inflow of Indian and Chinese tourists throughout the world in the years to come.

As a reminder, China has been the largest source market over the past 10 years, characterized by a rapid and steady double-digit growth. As an illustration, in 2018, there were around 150 M outbound trips* from China and Chinese tourists. At the same period, India represented approximately 25 M of tourists* travelling abroad each year, with an equivalent pattern of rapid growth compared to China. India and China are expected to recover pre-COVID levels of travels before end of 2021.

Rajesh Loomba, ECO Rent a Car’s Managing Director says: “We are delighted to extend and strengthen our strategic partnership with Europcar. Our combined strength and expertise have been a perfect fit with our strategic agenda to bring global standards to India. We are glad to continue travelling together to serve our customers with the finest high-quality mobility solutions.”

Yang Jun Wei, Shouqi Car Rental CEO comments: "We are very pleased to start the fifth year of close cooperation with Europcar. Since 2017, the two parties have been providing high quality transportation services with a highly compatible service tenet, allowing more Chinese customers to experience professional global car rental services from Europcar, and at the same time providing a truly "global car rental service, available on one site". In the future, Shouqi car rental will continue to work with Europcar to provide professional and convenient global car rental services to more corporate and direct customers.”

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO adds: "Europcar Mobility Group is delighted to have renewed our strategic alliances with our partners Shouqi in China & ECO in India. Both these partners have our mutual customers at the heart of their operations to ensure best in class service excellence within their countries and also know that their customers will receive a consistent high service experience throughout our worldwide network. We look forward to continuing and growing our successful relationships as we emerge from the global pandemic."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, car-sharing and van-sharing. Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

*Source : UNWTO (UN World Tourism Organisation)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005966/en/