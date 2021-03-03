 

Avid Bioservices Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock

TUSTIN, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company's 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The quarterly dividend on the Series E Preferred Stock is payable on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

The quarterly dividend payment on the Series E Preferred Stock will be $0.65625 per share, which is equivalent to an annualized 10.50% per share, based on the $25.00 per share stated liquidation preference, accruing from January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021. The Series E Preferred Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker symbol "CDMOP".

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com



01.03.21
Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 After Market Close on March 8, 2021
22.02.21
Avid Bioservices Begins Phase 2 of its Myford Manufacturing Capacity Expansion Plan
03.02.21
Humanigen and Avid Bioservices Enter into cGMP Manufacturing Agreement for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate Lenzilumab in Support of Potential EUA Filing
03.02.21
Humanigen and Avid Bioservices Enter Into cGMP Manufacturing Agreement for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate Lenzilumab in Support of Potential EUA Filing