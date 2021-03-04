Kforce Announces Recent Board Refreshment Activities
TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC) announced certain recent additions to its Board of Directors as a result of its ongoing refreshment activities.
On March 2, 2021, Derrick Brooks accepted an offer to join Kforce’s Board of Directors (“Board”) and serve on the Board’s Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately. Mr. Brooks currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Corporate and Community Development of Vinik Sports Group (2019-present). Mr. Brooks previously served as the President of Tampa Bay Sports & Football Entertainment LLC, the owner of the Tampa Bay Storm Arena Football Team (2011-2019). Mr. Brooks also served as an NFL analyst for ESPN from 2009 to 2011. From 1995 to 2008, Mr. Brooks played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a Super Bowl Champion and a nine-time All-Pro. In addition to numerous other accomplishments during Mr. Brooks’ career, in 2014 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mr. Brooks also currently serves as an on-field appeals officer for the National Football League (2014-present). Mr. Brooks served as the Managing Member of Brooks 55 Labor Enterprises, L.L.C., a full-service temporary and direct hire staffing company that provided staffing, administrative solutions, and on-time labor needs (2006-2012).
Mr. Brooks has a long history of outstanding community leadership. Mr. Brooks served as a member of the board of trustees of Florida State University (2003-2011). He has also served on the boards of the Florida Department of Education Foundation (2004-2010), St. Leo's University (2007-2010), the Florida Governor's Council on Physical Fitness (2007-2010), Brooks-DeBartolo Charities, Inc. (2006-present), and the Florida State Fair Authority (2017-present). Mr. Brooks is also the President and Founder of Derrick Brooks Charities, Inc. (2003-present) and Co-Chair of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee (2019-2022). He also assisted with the opening of the first traditional charter high school in the Tampa Bay area - Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School in 2007. Mr. Brooks was a recipient of the 2000 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the league’s most prestigious honor for community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field, and the 2004 Bryon White Award, which is given to one player each year for his charity work. In addition to a number of additional awards, Mr. Brooks received the 2003 Bart Starr Award honoring Starr’s lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates, and community. Mr. Brooks graduated with a bachelor's degree in business communications and a Master's in Business Communications from Florida State University. He was also awarded an honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from St. Leo's University in 2006.
