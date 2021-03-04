Kforce Announces Recent Board Refreshment Activities

TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC) announced certain recent additions to its Board of Directors as a result of its ongoing refreshment activities.



On March 2, 2021, Derrick Brooks accepted an offer to join Kforce’s Board of Directors (“Board”) and serve on the Board’s Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately. Mr. Brooks currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Corporate and Community Development of Vinik Sports Group (2019-present). Mr. Brooks previously served as the President of Tampa Bay Sports & Football Entertainment LLC, the owner of the Tampa Bay Storm Arena Football Team (2011-2019). Mr. Brooks also served as an NFL analyst for ESPN from 2009 to 2011. From 1995 to 2008, Mr. Brooks played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a Super Bowl Champion and a nine-time All-Pro. In addition to numerous other accomplishments during Mr. Brooks’ career, in 2014 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mr. Brooks also currently serves as an on-field appeals officer for the National Football League (2014-present). Mr. Brooks served as the Managing Member of Brooks 55 Labor Enterprises, L.L.C., a full-service temporary and direct hire staffing company that provided staffing, administrative solutions, and on-time labor needs (2006-2012).