 

Berry Global Issues 2020 Impact Report, Highlighting Continued Focus on Corporate Sustainability amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:05  |  74   |   |   

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), released its 2020 Impact Report and GRI Index against its Impact 2025 strategy. In addition to this year’s report, Berry has increased its sustainability transparency by adding a comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Appendix, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Response (SASB), and document aligning to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

“Sustainability reporting is one of the many ways we demonstrate our continued commitment to transparency surrounding our performance in corporate citizenship; not just environmental sustainability, but also how we engage our partners and work with integrity to achieve our goals,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO.

Throughout the report, Berry spotlights its sustainability achievements from its 2020 fiscal year. In step with Berry’s efforts and commitments to promote a more circular economy, the Company has invested heavily in increased access to recycled content and is helping its customers achieve the growing needs of their consumers. Through its success in package light-weighting, integration of post-consumer resin (PCR), design for circularity, and use of bio-resins, Berry continues to collaborate with customers to meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Notable highlights of progress regarding Berry’s environmental sustainability goals include:

  • Record percentage of PCR used
  • Secured access to 600 million pounds of PCR content by 2025
  • Increased focus of lifecycle assessments
  • Announcement of closed loop program with Georgia-Pacific Recycling
  • Over 165,000 MWh of renewable energy purchased
  • Reduction in absolute water usage by two percent
  • ISCC Plus certification for seven sites in 2020, ensuring traceability of circular resins
  • Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by seven percent

     

“In spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we made significant progress toward our sustainability goals,” said Robert Flores, Berry’s VP of Sustainability. “Through our unparalleled access to recycled content, and innovative design expertise, we create a compelling value proposition to help customers meet their goals for a circular economy.”

In addition to the vast amount of support for pandemic relief, Berry’s commitment to safety never wavered. Berry continues to track against its number one value of safety, recording an all-time low incident rate of 1.04 for the year, approximately one quarter of the industry rate.

At Berry, sustainability is not a separate activity, it is embedded in the value the Company brings to its customers and a key pillar of its organic growth strategy. Through its leading global capabilities, investments in recycling, and expertise in design for circularity, Berry leads in creating paths toward a circular economy. To view the full reports, please visit berryglobal.com/sustainability/howweperform.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at www.berryglobal.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Berry Global Issues 2020 Impact Report, Highlighting Continued Focus on Corporate Sustainability amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), released its 2020 Impact Report and GRI Index against its Impact 2025 strategy. In addition to this year’s report, Berry has increased its sustainability transparency by adding a comprehensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
26.02.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of First Priority Senior Secured Notes
05.02.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Guidance
04.02.21
Berry Global Announces Investment to Address Ongoing Wipes Shortage to Meet Strong Customer Forecast for Long-term Demand