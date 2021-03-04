 

Independence Gold Recovers Up to 97.9% Gold From 3Ts Property, British Columbia

globenewswire
04.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from metallurgical test work completed on mineralized quartz vein material from its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s Blackwater Project.

This study was initiated to confirm the results from a previous metallurgical study conducted for Independence by SGS Canada Inc. (see news release dated July 9th, 2013). This study used composite sample from drill core material from the Ted-Mint vein system and subjected it to a three-stage recovery (gravity, floatation, and cyanide leaching). The 2013 study yielded 97.3% gold recovery and 94.9% silver recovery.

Sample Selection and Preparation
Composite samples comprised of sample rejects of mineralized vein material were collected from drill core recovered during the 2020 program. The first composite comprised material from the Tommy Vein (drill holes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02), and the second composite from the Ted-Mint offset vein (drill hole 3T-20-10). These veins yielded gold assay values up to 68.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and silver assay values up to 2,550 g/t from meter-scale samples (see news release dated November 4th, 2019).

Head Results
The following table summarizes the assays results for both composite samples:

Sample

 Screened Metallics
Au g/t Ag g/t
Composite 1 (Tommy Vein) 4.9 34.3
Composite 2 (Ted-Mint Offset Vein) 4.2 139.0

The metallurgical study from 2013 returned head results 2.28 g/t gold and 66.6 g/t silver from the Ted-Mint vein, therefore the 2021 results appear to show an improvement in grade.

Gravity Separation
A single gravity separation test was completed on each composite to evaluate the potential for gravity recoverable gold and silver using a Knelson concentrator. The initial concentrate was then further upgraded to a Mozley shaking table. The Mozley concentrate was submitted for assaying and the tailings used for floatation testing. Gravity methods were poor in Composite 1, managing to recover 1.46% gold and 0.57% silver. Composite 2 showed improved recovery for gold with 27.6%, but silver recovery remained low at 3.62%.

