 

InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection Featuring a D3O Additive for the Apple iPhone 12 Smartphones

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield, a ZAGG Brands company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O and GlassFusion+ with D3O for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A product feature video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXNVRMh-2hw&feature=youtu.be

D3O technology is tailored to solve a specific problem or need in sports, motorcycle, electronics, defense, and industrial workwear. The D3O impact additive used in GlassFusion VisionGuard+ and GlassFusion+ has been independently analyzed by UL, a leading global safety science company, and verified to deliver 20 percent more impact and shatter protection compared to previous GlassFusion products from InvisibleShield1. Additionally, both products contain anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protectors by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. GlassFusion’s tough components and beveled edges ensure edge-to-edge protection while a smooth, oil-resistant surface finishing process prevents fingerprints from accumulating to keep the screen looking pristine.

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O is a flexible polymer with a glass-like feel and full image clarity that won’t chip, preventing cracks from starting and spreading, and preserving the screen’s touch sensitivity so it responds to every tap and swipe. The Eyesafe layer filters harmful blue light and preserves the true colors of the device screen2. And the unique surface finish prevents oils from adhering to the screen, so smudges and fingerprints wipe away easily.

GlassFusion+ with D30 also delivers the ultimate impact protection for the iPhone 12 smartphones without compromising clarity or a smooth, glass-like feel. This premium flexible hybrid material absorbs and distributes impact forces and features chip-proof edges, and a unique surface finish that wipes clean with ease.

“We’re serious about product innovation at InvisibleShield,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing at ZAGG Brands. “We’re proud to introduce another industry-first technology, InvisibleShield screen protection with a D3O additive. As the average cost of a smartphone screen repair continues to rise, our team is pleased to introduce a technology that directly address such a significant customer pain point.”

Wertpapier


