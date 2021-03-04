Daxor to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Mr. Feldschuh will report on the many accomplishments of the Company in the areas of financial performance, commercialization of products, groundbreaking research and product development, and new prospective medical trials for the use of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test in the management of critical care, COVID-19, and heart failure with leading institutions.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today that President and CEO Michael Feldschuh will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference which is being held from March 9th to 10th through a virtual format with on-demand video presentations.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and will be available for 90 days. For those interested in viewing Mr. Feldschuh's presentation, conference registration can be accessed here . Mr. Feldschuh will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on March 9-10, and meeting requests can be made once registered.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 9th -10th

Register here:

https://my.ct.events

Interested investors can contact Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing brets@coreir.com .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .