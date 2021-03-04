Everbridge Awarded as a Top 30 Fastest-Growing Market Leader in Massachusetts for Second Consecutive Year

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its recognition by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) for being named one of the top 30 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Massachusetts for the second year in a row, increasing its ranking over the prior year.

Everbridge Awarded as a Top 30 Fastest-Growing Market Leader in Massachusetts (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are happy to celebrate fast-growing, innovative companies,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “These companies make a tremendous impact on our local business community and have reported impressive growth in recent years.”

As part of the company’s growth, Everbridge recently launched its COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution solution, an extension to its CEM platform, supporting the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. An increasing number of state and local governments have adopted Everbridge to quickly and efficiently coordinate vaccine delivery.

“Everbridge continues to experience strong adoption for our solutions that help C-level and government leaders around the world to manage and mitigate critical events such as the global pandemic and subsequent distribution of a vaccine, extreme weather, cyberattacks, and supply chain and business disruptions,” said Everbridge CEO David Meredith. “We are honored to be recognized two years in a row as one of the fastest-growing Massachusetts companies as we deliver on our mission to help multinational companies, healthcare agencies, as well as cities, states and entire countries keep people safe and organizations running.”

Everbridge’s growth continues to fuel the company’s hiring efforts with open roles across functions including engineering, customer success, sales, marketing, and more. Everbridge added more than 80 employees in Massachusetts alone last year, growing its global employee “Bridger” workforce to now over 1,400.

The business journal’s list of Market Leaders ranks three-year revenue growth among public and private companies with annual revenues between $25 million and $1 billion. The full list of 50 companies were ranked by a “weighted final score” that incorporates growth from 2017 to 2019. Greater Boston business leaders nominated the honorees for review and selection by the business journal.