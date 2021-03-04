 

Ingevity’s Nuchar AG activated carbon technology enhances crop yield and health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 15:00  |  50   |   |   

The benefits of Ingevity’s (NYSE: NGVT) Nuchar AG activated carbon technology for grass farming applications are highlighted in a recently released video about the herbicide formulation Valley Agronomics supplies to farmers to improve crop yield and health. Nuchar AG’s superior adsorption of excess herbicide protects seedlings during planting, while the product’s ability to stay in suspension longer leads to more efficient application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005128/en/

Valley Agronomics has leveraged the expertise of a respected agricultural research firm to test the efficacy of multiple activated carbons in the products they supply to farms across Oregon’s Willamette Valley, among other regions. Nuchar AG has been found to outperform other activated carbons, helping Valley Agronomics remain a trusted supplier and enabling farmers to plant with confidence each growing season.

“Farming crews spraying formulas that include Nuchar AG experience faster, simpler application and these fields demonstrate up to 85% less crop injury,” said Dennis Roth, vice president, Western region, at Valley Agronomics. “Even one look at fields using Nuchar AG shows grass that is fuller and more vibrant than the rest.”

The video of Nuchar AG’s value in agricultural applications can be viewed here. The story in its entirety can also be read here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
 Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information, visit www.ingevity.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ingevity’s Nuchar AG activated carbon technology enhances crop yield and health The benefits of Ingevity’s (NYSE: NGVT) Nuchar AG activated carbon technology for grass farming applications are highlighted in a recently released video about the herbicide formulation Valley Agronomics supplies to farmers to improve crop yield and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
City of Orlando partners with Ingevity to pilot demonstration fleet of adsorbed natural gas trucks
18.02.21
Ingevity to add caprolactone polyol production in DeRidder, Louisiana
17.02.21
Jean Blackwell elected chair of Ingevity’s board of directors
16.02.21
Ingevity increases capacity at activated carbon plant in Zhuhai, China
15.02.21
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
10.02.21
Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results