 

Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 15:05  |  99   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Kent County Council, the largest County Council in England, is switching support for its Oracle E-Business Suite 12.1 application and Oracle Database software to Rimini Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005642/en/

Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software. (Photo: Business Wire)

Digital Transformation Possible, Even with Constrained IT Budgets

Like other public sector bodies in the UK, Kent County Council is under significant pressure to allocate its annual budget effectively to meet the challenges affecting the county. With 1,759 core users and 21,096 self-service users spread across the organization, as well as schools and local authority teams in the County, their IT infrastructure makes up a sizeable part of its expenditure. Having conducted a rigorous evaluation of its options to both modernize its existing business applications and drive further savings, the team has selected Rimini Street third-party support to deliver efficiencies on support for its Oracle products.

Equally important, Rimini Street offers high-quality service, has an expert team of Primary Support Engineers and a robust infrastructure of technical experts backing the team. Kent County Council can continue to use its existing Oracle applications and database software, which meets the organization’s needs, for a minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street – a crucial element as the County begins to develop its long-term transformation plans. This approach minimizes the Council’s risks, as adopting Rimini Street Support has bought more time to decide on the right path for its future IT strategy.

“Upgrading your enterprise application environment is a once-in-a-decade decision for any organization and once made, it ties you to a specific choice and all the costs that entail,” said Vincent Godfrey, strategic commissioner, Kent County Council. “It was not the right decision to divert critical resources or disrupt our stable, mission-critical software with an upgrade, especially when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Turning to Rimini Street has bought us the luxury of time and saved us significant resources that – we can apply to support essential services while knowing we have expert support enabling us to properly plan our transformation strategy to meet the needs of our organization.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Kent County Council, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
Poplar Co. Ltd. wechselt für SAP BusinessObjects und SAP Sybase IQ Datenbanksoftware zu Rimini Street Support
24.02.21
Rimini Street to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15 – 17, 2021
23.02.21
Poplar Co. Ltd Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP BusinessObjects and SAP Sybase IQ Database Software
09.02.21
Rimini Street ist jetzt offizieller Händler auf dem Marketplace der Regierung Neuseelands
08.02.21
Rimini Street Now an Approved Supplier on New Zealand Government Marketplace