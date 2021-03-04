Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Kent County Council, the largest County Council in England, is switching support for its Oracle E-Business Suite 12.1 application and Oracle Database software to Rimini Street.

Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software. (Photo: Business Wire)

Digital Transformation Possible, Even with Constrained IT Budgets

Like other public sector bodies in the UK, Kent County Council is under significant pressure to allocate its annual budget effectively to meet the challenges affecting the county. With 1,759 core users and 21,096 self-service users spread across the organization, as well as schools and local authority teams in the County, their IT infrastructure makes up a sizeable part of its expenditure. Having conducted a rigorous evaluation of its options to both modernize its existing business applications and drive further savings, the team has selected Rimini Street third-party support to deliver efficiencies on support for its Oracle products.

Equally important, Rimini Street offers high-quality service, has an expert team of Primary Support Engineers and a robust infrastructure of technical experts backing the team. Kent County Council can continue to use its existing Oracle applications and database software, which meets the organization’s needs, for a minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street – a crucial element as the County begins to develop its long-term transformation plans. This approach minimizes the Council’s risks, as adopting Rimini Street Support has bought more time to decide on the right path for its future IT strategy.

“Upgrading your enterprise application environment is a once-in-a-decade decision for any organization and once made, it ties you to a specific choice and all the costs that entail,” said Vincent Godfrey, strategic commissioner, Kent County Council. “It was not the right decision to divert critical resources or disrupt our stable, mission-critical software with an upgrade, especially when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Turning to Rimini Street has bought us the luxury of time and saved us significant resources that – we can apply to support essential services while knowing we have expert support enabling us to properly plan our transformation strategy to meet the needs of our organization.”