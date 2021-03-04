 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has fired Stacey Bolin, our recently hired Chief Corporate Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 17:08  |  74   |   |   

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified US Holding Company is pleased to announce today that we have fired Stacey Bolin. Patrick J Jensen, our sole Director, added, “This is a sad day in American Capitalism. There can be no way that a Secretary hold my Chief Legal Counsel hostage for 3,000,000 shares. NO WAY!!! This is not what we originally agreed to…we agreed to a $1 annual salary + some moving incentives.” This was in our originally texted messages. We have a conflict. We wanted to apologize again to our beloved Shareholders and our Market Makers for having made this mistake.

So, after careful analysis…you’re FIRED, Stacey Bolin!

In other news, we want to notify our Shareholders and beloved Market Makers we have completed all of our work with our PCAOB accountant. We expect to complete this process in 2-3 weeks. We are ready with all of our documents. Right after this process, ACCR will see a FORM 10 filed by our Chief Legal Counsel Steve Mills.

FOCUS- PCAOB audit completion, FORM 10…and then ACCR becomes OTC CURRENT REPORTING.

The FORM 10 once filed with the SEC will become effective with the SEC in 60 days. We will be in back and forth communications with the SEC staff during this time.

ACCR is confident on producing an effective FORM 10.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company (of which there are note), before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.   If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.
Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen
Director
Tel:  616.312.5390
Email:  pjensen@myaccess-power.com
Corporate Website:  http://www.myaccess-power.com
"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website
http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

https://www.hempster19.com

http://www.clonesbycars.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc. 
OTC Ticker:  ACCR




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has fired Stacey Bolin, our recently hired Chief Corporate Secretary GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified US Holding Company is pleased to announce today that we have fired Stacey Bolin. Patrick J Jensen, our sole …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
UPDATE: Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that we have removed Stacey Bolin as our Corporate Secretary
01.03.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has hired Steve Mills and Stacey Bolin as Inside Officers
19.02.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has hired Ben Borgers as its PCAOB/CPA Auditor
18.02.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company will be re-filing our FORM 10 today
16.02.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company TODAY has reaffirmed its commitment to our Securities Counsel, Steve Mills
04.02.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all the required documentation with OTC Markets for a venue change consideration into the Pink Current Information tier