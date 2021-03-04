 

Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover board remuneration paid in shares

Regulatory Release no. 3/2021


Better Collective A/S (the “Company”) has today initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 100,000, to be executed during the period from March 4, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The purpose of the buyback program is to cover the board’s remuneration as per decision by the Annual General meeting on April 22, 2020 that 1/3 of the total remuneration payable to the board of directors is paid in shares in Better Collective A/S.

The buyback program is being initiated pursuant to the authorization granted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting held on April 22, 2020 to repurchase up to nominal 4,672,298 shares of EUR 0,01 each of the Company’s share capital in the period until the annual general meeting in 2021.

The Company has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement with Nordea, Nordea will purchase shares on behalf of the Company and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by the Company.

The buyback program is subject to the following terms:

  • The purpose of the program is to cover the Company’s obligations to pay 1/3 of the board of directors remuneration in shares in Better Collective A/S.
  • Acquisition of shares shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in compliance with the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers and the Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules
  • The total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of up to EUR 100,000
  • The maximum number of shares that can be bought is 4,672,298 shares of EUR 0,01 each
  • Execution of the buyback will take place from March 4, 2021 to March 31, 2021. 
  • Repurchases are to be made at a per-share price within the registered interval for the going rate at any given time, which denotes the interval between the highest bid and lowest selling price. Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid
  • Payment for the shares is to be made in cash

Contacts

Investor Relations:             Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                                 investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on March 4, 2021 at 6.00 p.m. CET. 



About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

