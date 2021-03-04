Notification of manager’s transaction

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 4 March 2021

No. 5/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Member of the Board of Directors Søren Thorup Sørensen has purchased 4,517 shares in ISS A/S (as described in attached notification) and now holds a total of 10,000 shares in the company.