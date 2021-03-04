 

Notification of manager’s transaction

Copenhagen, 4 March 2021
No. 5/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Member of the Board of Directors Søren Thorup Sørensen has purchased 4,517 shares in ISS A/S (as described in attached notification) and now holds a total of 10,000 shares in the company.

For investor enquiries
Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 31 37 41 71
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38


For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68


About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


 

