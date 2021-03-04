 

Charter Senior Living Selects American HealthTech EHR to Continue to Lead the Way in Senior Living

American HealthTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, today announced that Charter Senior Living, LLC, an Illinois based management company, has selected and will be implementing the cloud-hosted EHR Solution from American HealthTech in its new skilled rehab suites opening this spring. Charter Senior Living is a company that is known as a caring and compassionate leader in its field and one that strives to demonstrate commitment to its residents each and every day. They have a proven record of consulting, managing and owning senior living communities across Missouri, Iowa, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Alabama, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, Georgia, and Maryland.

Following the decision to open their first Skilled Rehab Suites, the Charter Senior Living team sought out an EHR solution to meet its pledge to provide an exceptional experience for both residents and staff as they expanded their mission to the skilled nursing arena. Keven Bennema, president and chief executive officer of Charter Senior Living, noted that the selected EHR solution also needed to integrate with their existing assisted living software solution, ALIS by Medtelligent. Bennema said, “Having found a trusted partner in Medtelligent for our assisted living communities, our team was pleased to learn that Medtelligent and American HealthTech had an established partnership to create an accurate and detailed EHR for each senior as they move across the post-acute care continuum.”

Having received a glowing recommendation from the Medtelligent team, Charter Senior Living’s decision to select the EHR solution from American HealthTech for their skilled rehab suites came naturally. “American HealthTech offered more than just a cookie cutter EHR solution, from valuable system integration with ALIS, commitment to continued innovation to services and support that won’t just treat us like a number, the choice was clear,” added Bennema.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “Our established partnership with Medtelligent has helped an increasing number of organizations streamline patient care across both the senior living and skilling nursing care continuum. Charter Senior Living is a well-respected and growing organization, and we look forward to helping them continue to deliver the exceptional care their communities have come to expect.”

