CoStar Group Withdraws Bid to Acquire CoreLogic
Today, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) announced that it has withdrawn its bid to acquire CoreLogic and terminate any further acquisition discussions. CoStar Group believes rising interest rates will negatively impact the outlook for the mortgage refinancing market. Accordingly, these rising interest rates have caused valuations for residential property technology companies to decline significantly in recent weeks, which has changed CoStar’s view of the value of CoreLogic. “With interest rates moving up, now is not the time for us to aggressively buy into the residential mortgage market,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group.
CoStar Group continues to believe that a strategic combination of CoStar and CoreLogic had the potential to create significant value for all shareholders, and that CoreLogic is an excellent company with a talented team. CoStar Group is committed, however, to maintaining its disciplined approach to valuation as it pursues strategic acquisitions.
Mr. Florance continued, “We wish to congratulate Stone Point and Insight Partners on their successful bid to acquire CoreLogic. We thank the CoreLogic Board and management team for including us in the process and congratulate them on achieving a strong valuation for their shareholders.”
About CoStar Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,600 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare