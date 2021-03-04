Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences in the month of March:

On Tuesday, March 9, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Wolfe Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

Also on Tuesday, March 9, Ajay Banga, executive chairman, will present at the virtual RBC Global Financial Services Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 70 minutes.