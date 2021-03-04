 

Acutus Medical to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, March 18, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Acutus will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 570-1131 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 1667255. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Acutus investor relations website at ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website following the earnings call.

About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:
Caroline Corner
Westwicke ICR
D: 415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Holly Windler
M: 619-929-1275
media@acutusmedical.com




