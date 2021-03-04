Iron Mountain Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that William Meaney, President & CEO will present at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:45 am ET.
A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Iron Mountain website at https://investors.ironmountain.com/news-and-events/investor-events/def ... and the replay will be available through March 8, 2022. The link to the webcast is https://kvgo.com/citi/iron-mountain-march-2021
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of nearly 93 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in 56 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005825/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare