ERYTECH to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021   


Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), March 4, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2:30 PM CET/8:30 AM ET to discuss operational highlights.

The call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the Conference ID#: 8861234#

USA/Canada: +1 (833) 818-6807                                                              France: +33 1 70 80 71 53            
International Dial-In Number: +1 (409) 350-3501                            United-Kingdom: +44 2031070289         

The webcast can be followed live online via the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tic4qkwg

An archived replay of the call will be available for 7 days by dialing + 1 855 859 2056, Conference ID: 8861234#.

An archive of the webcast will be available on ERYTECH’s website, under the “Investors” section at investors.erytech.com

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL. Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.            

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com      
               

CONTACTS

ERYTECH                            
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
Corey Davis, Ph.D.

  		NewCap
Mathilde Bohin /
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
 

+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@ERYTECH.com

  		 

+1 (212) 915 - 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 		 

+33 1 44 71 94 94
ERYTECH@newcap.eu



Attachment




