DXC Technology Welcomes Dawn Rogers and Kiko Washington to Board of Directors

Dawn is a global human resources executive and transformation leader with 35 years of experience in organizational design, people analytics, M&A, talent management, change programs, and succession planning for large and small companies. She is currently Director of Human Capital at American Securities LLC where she provides leadership and support to the firm’s portfolio of companies in all areas of human capital management. Previously Dawn spent 20 years in human resources at Pfizer, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer where she led a global human resources function for 85,000 employees. Prior to joining Pfizer, Dawn held human resources leadership roles at Kos Pharmaceuticals, Earth Tech, and Ares Serono/Serono Diagnostics. Dawn will serve on the board’s Compensation Committee.

Kiko recently retired as executive vice president of worldwide human resources at Warner Bros. Entertainment with responsibility for organizational planning and development, recruitment, compensation and benefits, employee training and development, employee relations and communications, inclusion and belonging, shared services, and work-life initiatives. With 35-years of experience in leadership roles at Warner Bros. and HBO, Kiko has been integral in shaping the human resources programs and transforming the cultures of these organizations. Kiko will serve on the board’s Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.

“Dawn and Kiko are outstanding additions to our board,” said Ian C. Read, chairman of the DXC Board. “Each are proven leaders with deep experience in business and human resources that will prove valuable as Mike Salvino and his leadership team bring the ‘new DXC’, which is focused on our customers and our people, to market as we execute the company’s transformation journey. On behalf of all our directors, I welcome Dawn and Kiko to the DXC board.”

