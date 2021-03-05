President & CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, will present the transaction by an audio webcast and a conference call, in English, at 09:00 CET today, Friday 5 March.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast . There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before end of the presentation. Please see details below. It will not be possible to ask questions on the audio webcast.