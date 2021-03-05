 

Norsk Hydro Invitation to Investor presentation - Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners

05.03.2021, 07:31  |  122   |   |   

President & CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, will present the transaction by an audio webcast and a conference call, in English, at 09:00 CET today, Friday 5 March.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before end of the presentation. Please see details below. It will not be possible to ask questions on the audio webcast.

To join the conference call, please use the below “Click to Join” link 5-10 minutes prior to start time. You will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the “Click to Join” link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Please use the “Click to Join” option for the easiest way to join the conference call.

Click to Join Call 09:00 CET >>

As an alternative, use the dial-in numbers below for the conference call:

Norway   +47 2100 2613
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA       +1 323-794-2442
Sweden  +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil      +55 11 3181 5319
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 129096

Contact details:

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797



Wertpapier


