THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.
|
PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(ARTICLE 14, 1ST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)
Acacia Pharma Group plc
1. Summary of the notification
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 05 March 2021, 09:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 02 March 2021 indicating that Coltrane Asset Management L.P. now holds, by virtue of the purchase of shares on 18 February 2021, 5.50% of the voting rights of the company. Coltrane has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.
2. Content of notification
The notification dated 2 March 2021 contains the following information:
- Reason of the notification – acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|Mandeep Manku
|
250 W 55th St 16C
New York, NY 10019
|Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd
|
94 Solaris Avenue
Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands
|Coltrane Asset Management, L.P.
|
94 Solaris Avenue
Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands
- Date on which the threshold is crossed – 18 February 2021
- Threshold that is crossed – 5%
- Denominator – 89,689,451
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Mandeep Manku
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Coltrane Asset Management, L.P.
|4,931,684
|0
|5.50%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|4,931,684
|5.50%
|TOTAL
|4,931,684
|0
|5.50%
|0.00%
