Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 05 March 2021, 09:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 02 March 2021 indicating that Coltrane Asset Management L.P. now holds, by virtue of the purchase of shares on 18 February 2021, 5.50% of the voting rights of the company. Coltrane has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

2. Content of notification

The notification dated 2 March 2021 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification – acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person

a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Mandeep Manku 250 W 55th St 16C

New York, NY 10019 Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd 94 Solaris Avenue

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. 94 Solaris Avenue

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands

Date on which the threshold is crossed – 18 February 2021

18 February 2021 Threshold that is crossed – 5%

5% Denominator – 89,689,451

89,689,451 Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Mandeep Manku 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. 4,931,684 0 5.50% 0.00% Subtotal 4,931,684 5.50% TOTAL 4,931,684 0 5.50% 0.00%