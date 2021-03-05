 

Transparency Notification

05.03.2021, 09:05  |  109   |   |   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(ARTICLE 14, 1ST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)

Acacia Pharma Group plc

 1.     Summary of the notification

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 05 March 2021, 09:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 02 March 2021 indicating that Coltrane Asset Management L.P. now holds, by virtue of the purchase of shares on 18 February 2021, 5.50% of the voting rights of the company. Coltrane has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

2.     Content of notification
The notification dated 2 March 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification – acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Name Address (for legal entities)
Mandeep Manku 250 W 55th St 16C
New York, NY 10019
Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd 94 Solaris Avenue
Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. 94 Solaris Avenue
Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed – 18 February 2021
  • Threshold that is crossed – 5%
  • Denominator – 89,689,451
  • Notified details:
A)     Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities
Mandeep Manku   0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P.   4,931,684 0 5.50% 0.00%
Subtotal   4,931,684   5.50%  
  TOTAL 4,931,684 0 5.50% 0.00%
