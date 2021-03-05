 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Selects First Foods Group, Inc. to Manufacture its New, Full Spectrum CBD Infused Product Line

This Full Spectrum CBD Infused Product Line contains 25mg per Serving (“Bite”) / 600mg per Jar (“Unit”)

NEW YORK, NY, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has selected First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) to manufacture its new, full spectrum CBD infused product line.  Through this Manufacturing partnership, First Foods Group, Inc. (“First Foods”) and Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (“Tauriga”) have created a variety of three chocolate-based products – that leverage the capabilities of South East Edibles (First Foods’ flagship brand).  The products are comprised of full spectrum CBD infused, chocolate-based candies, that are: Kosher Certified (Orthodox Union), Vegan, Dairy-Free, All Natural, Artisan Crafted.      

Tauriga’s full spectrum CBD infused product line consists of the following three offerings:

  1. White Chocolate with Melatonin + Lavender + Chamomile (Sugar Free) . . . 600mg Full Spectrum CBD per Unit

DIABETIC FRIENDLY

  1. White Chocolate with Turmeric + Ginger + Lemon + Black Pepper (Sugar Free) . . . 600mg Full Spectrum CBD per Unit

DIABETIC FRIENDLY

  1.  White Chocolate with Coconut Milk (Sugar Based) . . . 600mg Full Spectrum CBD per Unit

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “For the past several months, our management team has been searching for a Manufacturing partner to create an innovative, high quality, full spectrum CBD product line.  We are proud to have selected First Foods Group, Inc. with their impressive team and innovation-based approach.  Additionally, First Foods is the manufacturer and controls the entire process – and most importantly – the quality assurance protocols.  We are continuing to expand our product lines and offerings as we build our customer base and focus on long term growth – with respect to our retail business.”

