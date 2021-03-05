 

EBIX SHAREHOLDERS April 23, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ebix securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than April 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Ebix investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Ebix Securities Class Litigation

Ebix, headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, supplies infrastructure exchanges to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittances, and healthcare industries. The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain transactions in Ebix’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Ebix’s internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) Ebix’s independent auditor was likely to resign over disagreements with the Company over $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel.

On February 19, 2021, following the close of the market, Ebix announced the sudden resignation of its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), which had been “unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.” These “significant unusual transactions” were connected to Ebix’s gift card business in India which was a critical part of Ebix’s portfolio. In addition, RSM disclosed that “management did not design or implement the necessary procedures and controls over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” The Company and RSM also allegedly disagreed over whether to classify $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020 as cash on Ebix’s balance sheet. On this news, Ebix’s stock price fell $20.24 per share, or approximately 40%, from its closing price of $50.74 on February 21, 2021, to close at $30.50 on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EBIX SHAREHOLDERS April 23, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) between …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Lost Money in XL Fleet Corp.?
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
EBIX INVESTORS: April 23, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
27.02.21
 Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.? Lawsuit Filed
26.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 26, 2021
26.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
26.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Investigation
26.02.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ebix, Inc.
25.02.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) and April 23 Deadline
24.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Investigation
24.02.21
EBIX BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ebix, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EBIX
24.02.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
15
Ebix Inc.