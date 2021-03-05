 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results on March 11th

March 5, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading provider of products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions, today announced that it will report its second quarter of fiscal 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or (785) 424-1062 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-5490 or (402) 220-2550.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

