Rackspace Technology to Present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm ET. Mr. Jones and Mr. Maletira will also be available for investor meetings.



The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via the conference website at this link.