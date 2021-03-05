 

Rackspace Technology to Present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 17:00  |  78   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm ET. Mr. Jones and Mr. Maletira will also be available for investor meetings.

The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via the conference website at this link.

Slide materials for the presentation will be made available the morning of the conference and posted to the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

IR Contact

Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
IR@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology to Present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Rackspace Technology und Sentrics verbessern das digitale Erlebnis von Senioren durch innovative KI/ML-Initiativen
04.03.21
Rackspace Technology and Sentrics Enhance Senior Digital Experience with Innovative AI/ML Initiatives
25.02.21
Rackspace Technology zum Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year ernannt
24.02.21
Rackspace Technology Named Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year
19.02.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Rackspace Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
18.02.21
Rackspace Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
17.02.21
Rackspace Technology zum CloudHealth Global Partner of the Year ernannt
16.02.21
Rackspace Technology Named the CloudHealth Global Partner of the Year
12.02.21
Rackspace Technology und HiMed verbessern die Patientenversorgung mit cloudbasierter Patientenakten-Führung
11.02.21
Rackspace Technology erhält Auszeichnung als „Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider“