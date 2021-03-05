 

CGG Information related to the availability of the Universal Registration Document for 2020

globenewswire
05.03.2021, 20:25  |  82   |   |   

CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,113,935
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

Information Related to the Availability of
the Universal Registration Document for 2020

Massy, France – March 5, 2021

CGG announces today its Universal Registration Document for the 2020 financial year was registered with the French Market Authorities (AMF) on March 5, 2021 and is available to the public under current regulatory conditions. It also may be consulted on the www.cgg.com website under the section “Investors / Regulated Information” and “Investors / Financial Information”.

The following information is included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document:

  • the report on corporate governance mentioned under article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code (as part of the management report);
  • the auditors’ reports on the financial statements and the information related to their fees;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the annual financial report mentioned under article L.451-1-2 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier.

Our audited financial statements for fiscal year 2020 are also included in this document.

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33.1.64.47.38.11
E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

  		 

