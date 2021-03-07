 

DGAP-Adhoc Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.03.2021, 18:13  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent

07-March-2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) held an extraordinary meeting today to discuss the decision of Ferran Reverter Planet, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), not to seek an extension of his contract (which runs until 12 October 2021). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have agreed to the termination of Ferran Reverter Planet's contract by mutual consent as of 30 June 2021.

The Presidential Committee of the Supervisory Board, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Dannenfeldt, has already started a procedure for the formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group to be established after the completion of the Convergenta transaction. With the introduction of the new Operating Model in August 2020, CECONOMY's Management Board and MediaMarktSaturn's management have ensured that day-to-day operations are handled by the Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of MediaMarktSaturn.

Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
 
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ceconomy St!
Long
Basispreis 4,44€
Hebel 8,04
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 5,67€
Hebel 7,45
Ask 0,68
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

07-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173706

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1173706  07-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173706&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CECONOMY - Flop oder Chance wie bei Lanxess ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung der Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH strebt keine ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn
07.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung der Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH strebt keine Vertragsverlängerung an; Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der CECONOMY AG stimmen einvernehmlicher Aufhebung des Vertrags zu (deutsch)
07.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung der Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH strebt keine Vertragsverlängerung an; Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der CECONOMY AG stimmen einvernehmlicher Aufhebung des Vertrags zu
03.03.21
ROUNDUP: Handel legt eigenes Öffnungskonzept vor
03.03.21
Handel legt eigenes Öffnungskonzept vor
02.03.21
ROUNDUP: Lockdown trifft Einzelhandel zu Jahresbeginn hart
01.03.21
WDH/ROUNDUP: Händler pochen auf baldige Öffnung - Gastwirte wollen aufmachen
01.03.21
ROUNDUP: Händler pochen auf baldige Öffnung - Auch Gastwirte wollen aufmachen
01.03.21
Laptops, Fernseher, Küchentechnik: Corona prägt Elektronik-Markt 2020
01.03.21
Händler pochen in Brief an Merkel auf Öffnung ihrer Shops

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
1.099
CECONOMY - Flop oder Chance wie bei Lanxess ?