The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day

The sector in which ORPEA operates is represented by a very high proportion of women (more than 80% of employees are female). As such, the place of women has always been prominent for the Group.

On 8 March, International Women's Day is celebrated around the world. It is a day of union, commitment and progression that should be encouraged and pursued, as gender equality is both a strategic and important aspect for ORPEA (Paris:ORP).

Aware of its responsibility, ORPEA has been committed to a policy of diversity and inclusion within its workforce for more than 20 years. Giving each person a chance based solely on their skills and values, regardless of their gender, age, origin or former education, is a commitment rooted in its values. All professional roles, including positions of responsibility, are accessible to both women and men.

Women have always held positions of responsibility, whether in the management of facilities or within the departments at Headquarters. For example, the Group Medical, Quality, Legal, M&A and Human Resources Development Departments are dominated by women. Similarly, the Geographical Regions Department teams comprise many women.

Career development concerns all of its employees and 65% of the Group's management positions are occupied by women. These figures reflect the well-implemented proactive policy, which continues wherever ORPEA establishes itself.

For Yves Le Masne, Chief Executive Officer of ORPEA:

"Equality between women and men is a permanent requirement for the company.

Women bring a perspective which is complementary to that of men. In a professional service role involving human relations, which is actually an area in which more than 80% of employees are women, as well as the majority of residents and parents, women often bring a kind of sensitivity and an original approach to the different stakeholders.

We believe in inclusive management and collective intelligence. It is important for us to ensure a diversity of thought that can be brought about by different paths in life and different backgrounds. That is what true wealth is, that which allows us all to complement each other and go further. "

On International Women's Day, in order to bring the Group's commitments to life and to exemplify them, ORPEA wanted to meet some of these women who can represent women everywhere and be ambassadors of the day.

Meet Asuncion, Jasna, Katarzyna, Alessandra and Stéphanie, Bianca, Laure, Pamela and Nihal… They are Facility Directors, CEOs, Nurses, EVPs and Regional Directors.

They discuss their passion for their profession, their backgrounds and their challenges. They share their advice and also tell us about their dreams for a fairer, more egalitarian world in which work constitutes a powerful opportunity for gender equality.