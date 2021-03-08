 

Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of First-in-Human Trial

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 8, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today preclinical data for the capsid virus like particle (cVLP) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, licensed from AdaptVac. The latest data confirm the previous strong immunogenicity results already published, and further demonstrate a protective efficacy from vaccination post-challenge with SARS-CoV-2.

The planned first-in-human trial of the vaccine is projected to start shortly at Radhoud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

“We are pleased to report strong preclinical results for ABNCoV2, supporting the further development”, said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic. “While several vaccines have now been approved and widely distributed to help fight the global pandemic, the durability and breadth of protection against emerging variants currently remains unknown and highlights the need to still prioritize the development of the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 will likely remain with us as another infectious disease that needs to be managed and booster vaccinations will likely be necessary to maintain or broaden the protection against this disease. We are confident that ABNCoV2 has the potential to address many of these challenges, and we look forward to the imminent initiation of the first-in-human trial.”

Preclinical study demonstrated immunogenicity and protection from SARS-CoV-2 challenge
As announced in November 2020, Bavarian Nordic has conducted a preclinical study of ABNCoV2. Follow-up data from the study, which investigated different dosing regimens of the vaccine with and without adjuvant, confirm the initial findings.

A single administration of low and high dose with adjuvant, but also the high dose without adjuvant induced SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies at comparable levels to those measured in convalescent human samples, while a second administration of non-adjuvanted ABNCoV2 led to >50-fold higher titers. Additionally, following a challenge with SARS-CoV-2, virus load was significantly reduced in all vaccinated groups, compared to non-vaccinated controls, and no virus could be detected at any timepoint in the majority of the subjects vaccinated with two high doses of ABNCoV2.

