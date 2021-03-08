BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.03.2021, 07:30 | 70 | 0 | 0 08.03.2021, 07:30 | BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 05 Mar 2021. Estimated NAV Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.1393 £ 22.8087 Estimated MTD return -0.86 % -0.96 % Estimated YTD return 0.79 % 0.18 % Estimated ITD return 161.39 % 128.09 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.66 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.08 % Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 100,000 N/A Average Price € 21.00 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A BGHL Capital Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



