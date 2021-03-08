Akoustis Announces Discharge of Indentures Associated with Convertible Notes

Note Holders Converted Notes into Equity, All Liens Have Been Released

Charlotte, N.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that both indentures associated with its Convertible Notes (as defined below) have been discharged and all associated liens have been released.

As previously reported, the Company provided notices of redemption to holders of the Company’s 6.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “October 2018 Notes”) and to holders of the Company’s 6.5% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “May 2018 Notes” and, together with the October 2018 Notes, the “Convertible Notes”) under the indentures associated with the Convertible Notes. In each case, all holders of the respective Convertible Notes elected to convert their Convertible Notes into shares of the Company’s common stock prior to the applicable redemption date, in connection with which the Company issued to the holders of the Convertible Notes an aggregate of 4,983,633 shares of its common stock. Following such conversions, no indebtedness remained outstanding under either series of Convertible Notes.