 

Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided an update following recent interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of once-daily DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended release tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Subsequent to the previously disclosed Type C meeting with the FDA on November 12, 2020 regarding the potential adequacy of data from studies with DCCR to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of PWS, Soleno submitted additional analyses to the FDA from the Company’s Phase 3 trial, DESTINY PWS (C601). These data were from study visits that were completed prior to the significant disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The data analyses showed statistically significant changes for DCCR compared to placebo in the primary and key secondary endpoints. Following its review of the data submitted by Soleno, the FDA informed the Company on March 5, 2021 that an additional controlled clinical trial will be necessary to support an NDA submission for DCCR in PWS.

“We intend to continue the dialogue with the FDA to ensure that DCCR is approved for individuals with PWS as expeditiously as possible,” said Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics. “Based on the totality of data generated to date, we remain confident in DCCR’s potential to address the unmet need for a safe and effective treatment option for PWS patients. We are currently evaluating the appropriate next steps for our DCCR program.”

About PWS
The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births in the U.S. The hallmark symptom of this disorder is hyperphagia, a chronic feeling of insatiable hunger that severely diminishes the quality of life for PWS patients and their families. Additional characteristics of PWS include behavioral problems, cognitive disabilities, low muscle tone, short stature (when not treated with growth hormone), the accumulation of excess body fat, developmental delays, and incomplete sexual development. Hyperphagia can lead to significant morbidities (e.g., obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease) and mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior). In a global survey conducted by the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 96.5% of respondents (parent and caregivers) rated hyperphagia as the most important or a very important symptom to be relieved by a new medicine. There are currently no approved therapies to treat the hyperphagia/appetite, metabolic, cognitive function, or behavioral aspects of the disorder. Diazoxide choline has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of PWS in the U.S. and EU, and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

