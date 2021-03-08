Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2021 – 8 MARCH 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|-
|-
|4 March 2021
|3,450
|622.53
|2,147,724.02
|5 March 2021
|1,793
|643.80
|1,154,325.15
|Accumulated under the program
|5,243
|629.80
|3,302,049.17
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 772,683 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
