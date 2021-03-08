 

Eos Energy Enterprises Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

Jody Markopoulos appointed Chief Operating Officer and Jesper Helt named Chief People Officer

EDISON, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Jody Markopoulos as Chief Operating Officer and Jesper Helt as Chief People Officer. Markopoulos will be responsible for optimizing the value chain and leading capacity expansion to meet customer demand for energy storage solutions. Helt will lead the company’s human resources and talent acquisition efforts, in addition to developing workplace culture and diversity programs.

“As Eos embarks on a new chapter of growth and innovation, it will be crucial to have an experienced and dynamic leadership team in place who can deliver value to our customers, shareholders and employees,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “Jody brings expertise in supply chain and manufacturing operations and has a track record of growing high-performance teams. Her insights and knowledge of the energy industry will be invaluable to Eos.”

“Jesper is a creative and results-driven executive with a global perspective. His track record of progressive HR practices from the tech industry will be instrumental as we develop an inclusive company culture and seek to be a magnet for the industry’s top talent,” Mastrangelo continued. “We are thrilled to welcome Jody and Jesper to our positively ingenious team.”   

Markopoulos began her career at GE Power, where she held a number of successive leadership roles deepening her supply chain expertise, power generation knowledge and operational leadership. Following a six-year run as Vice President of Sourcing, Markopoulos went on to be President & CEO of GE Intelligent Platforms, a high technology controls, automation and software company before going to GE Oil & Gas to lead the supply chain operations. Markopoulos played an instrumental role in the creation and transition of Baker Hughes from GE as part of the executive team. Most recently she ran her own consulting firm, leveraging 27 years of operating leadership, providing advisory services to leading private equity, public and private companies. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering & Management from Clarkson University.

