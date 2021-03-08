Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from all around the world at any time of the day
People are disillusioned about the process of finding a suitable personal trainer. Meet the Aussie man who has developed an easy-to-use online marketplace that connects people with a personal trainer anywhere in the world, at a cost that fits their budget and offers downloadable workout guides encouraging people to try before committing.
MELBOURNE, Australia, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onekeelo, the fitness marketplace that connects personal trainers and body transformation specialists with exercise enthusiasts has globally launched. This new online platform is innovating the way people select their trainers, providing filters on the platform for people to select from, making finding the perfect trainer effortless. Onekeelo gives consumers the option to work out with trainers from all around the world, opening up time and price flexibility too. Furthermore, trainers are using Onekeelo as an additional form of income, increasing their client base to connect with people from all around the world and can also use the platform to upload workout guides to their profiles for people to purchase.
It is estimated that the fitness instruction industry is valued at over $94 billion dollars according to The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association and with more gyms and sporting clubs forced to limit memberships and comply with COVID-19 restrictions, demand for individual personal trainers is rising. Of all certified trainers in the world, 50 per cent are made up of self-employed professionals who are struggling to promote their services in these unprecedented times. 34 year old Australian, Geoff Measey, founded Onekeelo when he realised finding a suitable personal trainer was more difficult than it needed to be. The entire process of sourcing the right trainer was tedious for Measey, with most trainers exclusively available via a gym which required a membership and those that were available were unable to workout with him in the early hours of the morning before his children woke up. Furthermore Measey was doing endless research to find someone who had a personality match to the style of motivation he required. He didn't want a drill sergeant, but needed someone who just knew what they were doing and could help him reach his goals. Measey came up with the idea for developing the two-sided marketplace that provided a range of filters to support the needs of the individual consumer. Onekeelo allows people to filter their needs by price, gender, country, city, personality type, training style and see trainer ratings.
