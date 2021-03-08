Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from all around the world at any time of the day

People are disillusioned about the process of finding a suitable personal trainer. Meet the Aussie man who has developed an easy-to-use online marketplace that connects people with a personal trainer anywhere in the world, at a cost that fits their budget and offers downloadable workout guides encouraging people to try before committing.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Onekeelo , the fitness marketplace that connects personal trainers and body transformation specialists with exercise enthusiasts has globally launched. This new online platform is innovating the way people select their trainers, providing filters on the platform for people to select from, making finding the perfect trainer effortless. Onekeelo gives consumers the option to work out with trainers from all around the world, opening up time and price flexibility too. Furthermore, trainers are using Onekeelo as an additional form of income, increasing their client base to connect with people from all around the world and can also use the platform to upload workout guides to their profiles for people to purchase.