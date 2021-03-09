 

Casey's Third Quarter Diluted EPS Up 14% from Prior Year

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol CASY) one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Key Highlights

  • Diluted EPS of $1.04 compared to $0.91 for the same period a year ago, an increase of 14%.
  • Fuel gross profit increased 37% with a fuel margin of 32.9 cents per gallon. Fuel same-store gallons sold decreased 12.1% compared to the same period last year.
  • Inside same-store sales increased 2.1% compared to prior year with a margin of 39.6%.
  • Digital sales increased 95% compared to prior year. Casey’s Rewards now exceeds 3.3 million members.
  • Casey's private label surpassed 3% of grocery and other merchandise share at quarter's end.

“Casey’s grew diluted earnings per share in the third quarter despite a challenging, COVID-19 impacted environment,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO. “The Company advanced several initiatives in our grocery and other merchandise category that contributed to positive inside sales volume in the quarter and investment in our fuel capabilities yielded favorable results. We continue to effectively manage discretionary operating expenses while investing in our team members' and guests' safety. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are committed to executing our long-term strategic plan.”

Earnings

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (in thousands)

 

$

38,627

 

 

$

33,959

 

 

$

271,202

 

 

$

201,755

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

7.28

 

 

$

5.43

 

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

 

$

127,382

 

 

$

120,391

 

 

$

588,368

 

 

$

491,175

 

Net income, diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document) in the third quarter were greater than prior year due to higher fuel margin and decreased interest expense, partially offset by lower inside gross profit and higher operating expenses. The Company operated 36 more stores than the prior year period.

Fuel

   

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Fuel gallons sold (in thousands)

 

518,408

 

 

572,746

 

 

1,645,497

 

 

1,805,901

 

Same-store gallons sold

 

(12.1

)%

 

(2.0

)%

 

(11.9

)%

 

(2.0

)%

Fuel gross profit (in thousands)

 

$

170,399

 

 

$

124,257

 

 

$

584,584

 

 

$

416,045

 

Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees)

 

32.9

¢

 

21.7

¢

 

35.5

¢

 

23.0

¢

   

Same-store gallons sold were adversely impacted by lower guest traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s overall fuel gross profit was 37% higher than the previous third quarter, driven in part by Casey's centralized fuel team and its ability to navigate the complex environment within the fuel marketplace. The Company sold $6.9 million in renewable fuel credits in the third quarter, an increase of $5.2 million from the prior year.

Inside

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Inside sales (in thousands)

 

$

888,483

 

 

$

856,037

 

 

$

2,898,157

 

 

$

2,798,239

 

Inside same-store sales

 

2.1

%

 

3.3

%

 

1.6

%

 

2.8

%

Grocery and other merchandise same-store sales increase

 

5.4

%

 

3.5

%

 

5.1

%

 

3.2

%

Prepared food and fountain same-store sales (decrease) increase

 

(5.0

)%

 

2.8

%

 

(6.1

)%

 

2.1

%

Inside gross profit (in thousands)

 

$

351,490

 

 

$

356,487

 

 

$

1,161,390

 

 

$

1,157,537

 

Inside margin

 

39.6

%

 

41.6

%

 

40.1

%

 

41.4

%

Grocery and other merchandise margin

 

30.7

%

 

32.9

%

 

32.1

%

 

32.5

%

Prepared food and fountain margin

 

60.6

%

 

60.2

%

 

60.1

%

 

61.1

%

Inside same-store sales were driven by strong performance in alcohol, packaged beverages, and whole pizza pies, offset by weakened demand in the bakery and dispensed beverage categories. Inside margin was adversely impacted by mix shift, both within and across categories. In addition, the Company discounted select merchandise in conjunction with a major store reset that took place throughout the chain in the third quarter. The reset expanded selling space throughout the store to drive key categories, optimized category flow and adjacencies, and enabled the rapid expansion of our private brand program.

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating expenses (in thousands)

 

$

414,448

 

 

$

377,330

 

 

$

1,210,884

 

 

$

1,130,554

 

Credit card fees (in thousands)

 

$

34,365

 

 

$

35,570

 

 

$

108,385

 

 

$

114,656

 

Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees

 

5.6

%

 

5.4

%

 

1.8

%

 

3.8

%

Operating expenses for the third quarter were up primarily due to operating 36 more stores than this time last year, as well as incurring $11 million in COVID-19 related expenses, $10 million in incremental incentive compensation due to strong financial performance of the Company, $3 million in labor costs associated with the major store reset noted above, offset by a reduction in credit card fees and a 5% reduction in same-store labor hours, after adjusting for the store reset and COVID-19 related pay.

Expansion

 

 

 

Store Count

Stores at 4/30/2020

 

2,207

New store construction

 

27

Acquisitions

 

3

Acquisitions not opened

 

(2)

Prior acquisitions opened

 

2

Closed

 

(8)

Stores at 1/31/2021

 

2,229

In connection with the previously disclosed pending Buchanan Energy acquisition, Casey's and Buchanan Energy received a Request for Additional Information from the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"). Casey's is cooperating with the FTC and does not expect its review to have a material impact on the acquisition. The Company also expects to complete the construction of approximately 40 new stores this fiscal year.

Liquidity
 At January 31, the Company had approximately $865 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $390 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $475 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit. During the quarter, the Company amended its existing Credit Agreement to include a term loan of up to $300 million. The term loan along with existing cash and lines of credit, will be used to fund the pending Buchanan Energy acquisition.

Share Repurchase
 The Company has $300 million remaining under its existing share repurchase program which expires in April 2022. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the third quarter.

Dividend
 At its March meeting, the Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Total revenue

 

$

2,008,028

 

 

$

2,248,198

 

 

$

6,328,954

 

 

$

7,362,413

 

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

 

1,467,847

 

 

1,751,335

 

 

4,533,510

 

 

5,742,799

 

Operating expenses

 

414,448

 

 

377,330

 

 

1,210,884

 

 

1,130,554

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

65,185

 

 

63,285

 

 

195,299

 

 

185,981

 

Interest, net

 

11,469

 

 

13,209

 

 

35,510

 

 

39,613

 

Income before income taxes

 

49,079

 

 

43,039

 

 

353,751

 

 

263,466

 

Federal and state income taxes

 

10,452

 

 

9,080

 

 

82,549

 

 

61,711

 

Net income

 

$

38,627

 

 

$

33,959

 

 

$

271,202

 

 

$

201,755

 

Net income per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

7.33

 

 

$

5.47

 

Diluted

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

7.28

 

 

$

5.43

 

Basic weighted average shares

 

37,042,544

 

 

36,920,960

 

 

37,017,656

 

 

36,901,338

 

Plus effect of stock compensation

 

241,047

 

 

221,917

 

 

240,962

 

 

221,187

 

Diluted weighted average shares

 

37,283,591

 

 

37,142,877

 

 

37,258,618

 

 

37,122,525

 

 

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

January 31, 2021

 

April 30, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

388,946

 

 

$

78,275

 

Receivables

 

66,617

 

 

48,500

 

Inventories

 

271,421

 

 

236,007

 

Prepaid expenses

 

17,794

 

 

9,801

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

 

14,667

 

Total current assets

 

744,778

 

 

387,250

 

Other assets, net of amortization

 

78,210

 

 

71,766

 

Goodwill

 

161,075

 

 

161,075

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,151,436 at January 31, 2021 and $2,037,708 at April 30, 2020

 

3,412,924

 

 

3,323,801

 

Total assets

 

$

4,396,987

 

 

$

3,943,892

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Lines of credit

 

$

 

 

$

120,000

 

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

 

2,327

 

 

570,280

 

Accounts payable

 

332,103

 

 

184,800

 

Accrued expenses

 

245,519

 

 

188,348

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,877

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

581,826

 

 

1,063,428

 

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities

 

1,362,076

 

 

714,502

 

Deferred income taxes

 

449,152

 

 

435,598

 

Deferred compensation

 

14,636

 

 

13,604

 

Insurance accruals, net of current portion

 

21,103

 

 

22,862

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

74,605

 

 

50,693

 

Total liabilities

 

2,503,398

 

 

2,300,687

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

1,893,589

 

 

1,643,205

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

4,396,987

 

 

$

3,943,892

 

 

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine months ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

271,202

 

 

$

201,755

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

195,299

 

 

 

185,981

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

22,009

 

 

 

14,394

 

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

 

 

3,808

 

 

 

2,115

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

13,554

 

 

 

39,454

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

(18,117

)

 

 

(8,527

)

Inventories

 

 

(35,238

)

 

 

10,207

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(7,993

)

 

 

(6,937

)

Accounts payable

 

 

124,026

 

 

 

(53,534

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

56,228

 

 

 

12,737

 

Income taxes

 

 

18,363

 

 

 

9,204

 

Other, net

 

 

18,680

 

 

 

(7,142

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

663,079

 

 

 

399,707

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(263,077

)

 

 

(363,907

)

Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(5,780

)

 

 

(12,644

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

4,823

 

 

 

3,813

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(264,034

)

 

 

(372,738

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

650,000

 

 

 

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

 

(570,999

)

 

 

(9,329

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

 

(5,525

)

 

 

 

Net (payments) borrowings of short-term debt

 

 

(120,000

)

 

 

1,000

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

2,392

 

Payments of cash dividends

 

 

(35,410

)

 

 

(34,178

)

Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards

 

 

(8,105

)

 

 

(6,611

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(88,374

)

 

 

(46,726

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

310,671

 

 

 

(19,757

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

78,275

 

 

 

63,296

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

388,946

 

 

$

43,539

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

 

 

 

Nine months ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

 

Interest, net of amount capitalized

 

$

32,862

 

 

$

33,636

 

Income taxes, net

 

48,137

 

 

10,800

 

Noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable

 

28,605

 

 

9,813

 

Non-cash additions from adoption of ASC 842

 

 

 

22,635

 

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended January 31, 2021

 

Fuel

 

Grocery & Other
Merchandise

 

Prepared Food
& Fountain

 

Other

 

Total

Revenue

 

$

1,100,875

 

 

$

624,465

 

 

$

264,018

 

 

$

18,670

 

 

$

2,008,028

 

Gross profit

 

$

170,399

 

 

$

191,502

 

 

$

159,988

 

 

$

18,292

 

 

$

540,181

 

 

 

15.5

%

 

30.7

%

 

60.6

%

 

98.0

%

 

26.9

%

Fuel gallons sold

 

518,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,376,018

 

 

$

582,407

 

 

$

273,630

 

 

$

16,143

 

 

$

2,248,198

 

Gross profit

 

$

124,257

 

 

$

191,692

 

 

$

164,795

 

 

$

16,119

 

 

$

496,863

 

 

 

9.0

%

 

32.9

%

 

60.2

%

 

99.9

%

 

22.1

%

Fuel gallons sold

 

572,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands)

Nine months ended January 31, 2021

 

Fuel

 

Grocery & Other
Merchandise

 

Prepared Food
& Fountain

 

Other

 

Total

Revenue

 

$

3,380,348

 

 

$

2,074,552

 

 

$

823,605

 

 

$

50,449

 

 

$

6,328,954

 

Gross profit

 

$

584,584

 

 

$

666,093

 

 

$

495,297

 

 

$

49,470

 

 

$

1,795,444

 

 

 

17.3

%

 

32.1

%

 

60.1

%

 

98.1

%

 

28.4

%

Fuel gallons sold

 

1,645,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

4,518,061

 

 

$

1,930,886

 

 

$

867,353

 

 

$

46,113

 

 

$

7,362,413

 

Gross profit

 

$

416,045

 

 

$

627,278

 

 

$

530,259

 

 

$

46,032

 

 

$

1,619,614

 

 

 

9.2

%

 

32.5

%

 

61.1

%

 

99.8

%

 

22.0

%

Fuel gallons sold

 

1,805,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fuel Gallons

 

Fuel Margin

Same-store Sales

(Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees)

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Fiscal
Year

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Fiscal
Year

F2021

 

(14.6

)%

 

(8.6

)%

 

(12.1

)%

 

 

 

 

F2021

 

38.2

¢

 

35.3

¢

 

32.9

¢

 

 

 

 

F2020

 

(2.0

)

 

(1.8

)

 

(2.0

)

 

(14.7

)%

 

(5.1

)%

F2020

 

24.4

 

 

22.9

 

 

21.7

 

 

40.8

¢

 

26.8

¢

F2019

 

0.5

 

 

(1.1

)

 

(3.4

)

 

(2.8

)

 

(1.7

)

F2019

 

20.5

 

 

20.0

 

 

22.1

 

 

18.6

 

 

20.3

 

Grocery & Other Merchandise

 

Grocery & Other Merchandise

Same-store Sales

Margin

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Fiscal
Year

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Fiscal
Year

F2021

 

3.6

%

 

6.6

%

 

5.4

%

 

 

 

 

F2021

 

32.2

%

 

33.3

%

 

30.7

%

 

 

 

 

F2020

 

3.2

 

 

3.2

 

 

3.5

 

 

(2.0

)%

 

1.9

%

F2020

 

31.3

 

 

33.3

 

 

32.9

 

 

30.4

%

 

32.0

%

F2019

 

3.2

 

 

2.7

 

 

3.4

 

 

5.7

 

 

3.6

 

F2019

 

32.4

 

 

32.4

 

 

31.9

 

 

31.5

 

 

32.1

 

Prepared Food & Fountain

 

Prepared Food & Fountain

Same-store Sales

Margin

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Fiscal
Year

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Fiscal
Year

F2021

 

(9.8

)%

 

(3.6

)%

 

(5.0

)%

 

 

 

 

F2021

 

59.7

%

 

60.1

%

 

60.6

%

 

 

 

 

F2020

 

1.6

 

 

1.9

 

 

2.8

 

 

(13.5

)%

 

(1.5

)%

F2020

 

62.2

 

 

60.9

 

 

60.2

 

 

60.0

%

 

60.9

%

F2019

 

1.7

 

 

2.2

 

 

1.5

 

 

2.0

 

 

1.9

 

F2019

 

62.0

 

 

62.4

 

 

62.3

 

 

62.2

 

 

62.2

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by the Company for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, assessing performance, and awarding incentive compensation.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020:

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income

 

$

38,627

 

 

$

33,959

 

 

$

271,202

 

 

$

201,755

 

Interest, net

 

11,469

 

 

13,209

 

 

35,510

 

 

39,613

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

65,185

 

 

63,285

 

 

195,299

 

 

185,981

 

Federal and state income taxes

 

10,452

 

 

9,080

 

 

82,549

 

 

61,711

 

EBITDA

 

$

125,733

 

 

$

119,533

 

 

$

584,560

 

 

$

489,060

 

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

 

1,649

 

 

858

 

 

3,808

 

 

2,115

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

127,382

 

 

$

120,391

 

 

$

588,368

 

 

$

491,175

 

NOTES:

  • Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
  • Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and Other Merchandise and Prepared Food and Fountain

This release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to the pending Buchanan Energy acquisition, expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, business and/or integration strategies, plans and synergies, supply chain, growth opportunities, performance at our stores, and the potential effect of COVID-19. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the timing and integration of the pending Buchanan Energy acquisition, executing our strategic plan, the impact and duration of COVID-19 and related governmental actions, as well as other risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our current views as of the date of this release with respect to future events, and Casey’s disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in the release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate information is available at this website: https://www.caseys.com. Earnings will be reported during a conference call on March 9, 2021. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CST. To access the call, go to the Events and Presentations section of our website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. No access code is required. A webcast replay of the call will remain available in an archived format on the Events and Presentations section of our website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx for one year after the call.



