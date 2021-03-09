Casey's Third Quarter Diluted EPS Up 14% from Prior Year

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol CASY) one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021.

Diluted EPS of $1.04 compared to $0.91 for the same period a year ago, an increase of 14%.

Fuel gross profit increased 37% with a fuel margin of 32.9 cents per gallon. Fuel same-store gallons sold decreased 12.1% compared to the same period last year.

Inside same-store sales increased 2.1% compared to prior year with a margin of 39.6%.

Digital sales increased 95% compared to prior year. Casey’s Rewards now exceeds 3.3 million members.

Casey's private label surpassed 3% of grocery and other merchandise share at quarter's end.

“Casey’s grew diluted earnings per share in the third quarter despite a challenging, COVID-19 impacted environment,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO. “The Company advanced several initiatives in our grocery and other merchandise category that contributed to positive inside sales volume in the quarter and investment in our fuel capabilities yielded favorable results. We continue to effectively manage discretionary operating expenses while investing in our team members' and guests' safety. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are committed to executing our long-term strategic plan.”

Earnings Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (in thousands) $ 38,627 $ 33,959 $ 271,202 $ 201,755 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.91 $ 7.28 $ 5.43 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 127,382 $ 120,391 $ 588,368 $ 491,175

Net income, diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document) in the third quarter were greater than prior year due to higher fuel margin and decreased interest expense, partially offset by lower inside gross profit and higher operating expenses. The Company operated 36 more stores than the prior year period.

Fuel Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fuel gallons sold (in thousands) 518,408 572,746 1,645,497 1,805,901 Same-store gallons sold (12.1 )% (2.0 )% (11.9 )% (2.0 )% Fuel gross profit (in thousands) $ 170,399 $ 124,257 $ 584,584 $ 416,045 Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) 32.9 ¢ 21.7 ¢ 35.5 ¢ 23.0 ¢

Same-store gallons sold were adversely impacted by lower guest traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s overall fuel gross profit was 37% higher than the previous third quarter, driven in part by Casey's centralized fuel team and its ability to navigate the complex environment within the fuel marketplace. The Company sold $6.9 million in renewable fuel credits in the third quarter, an increase of $5.2 million from the prior year.

Inside Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Inside sales (in thousands) $ 888,483 $ 856,037 $ 2,898,157 $ 2,798,239 Inside same-store sales 2.1 % 3.3 % 1.6 % 2.8 % Grocery and other merchandise same-store sales increase 5.4 % 3.5 % 5.1 % 3.2 % Prepared food and fountain same-store sales (decrease) increase (5.0 )% 2.8 % (6.1 )% 2.1 % Inside gross profit (in thousands) $ 351,490 $ 356,487 $ 1,161,390 $ 1,157,537 Inside margin 39.6 % 41.6 % 40.1 % 41.4 % Grocery and other merchandise margin 30.7 % 32.9 % 32.1 % 32.5 % Prepared food and fountain margin 60.6 % 60.2 % 60.1 % 61.1 %

Inside same-store sales were driven by strong performance in alcohol, packaged beverages, and whole pizza pies, offset by weakened demand in the bakery and dispensed beverage categories. Inside margin was adversely impacted by mix shift, both within and across categories. In addition, the Company discounted select merchandise in conjunction with a major store reset that took place throughout the chain in the third quarter. The reset expanded selling space throughout the store to drive key categories, optimized category flow and adjacencies, and enabled the rapid expansion of our private brand program.

Operating Expenses Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses (in thousands) $ 414,448 $ 377,330 $ 1,210,884 $ 1,130,554 Credit card fees (in thousands) $ 34,365 $ 35,570 $ 108,385 $ 114,656 Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees 5.6 % 5.4 % 1.8 % 3.8 %

Operating expenses for the third quarter were up primarily due to operating 36 more stores than this time last year, as well as incurring $11 million in COVID-19 related expenses, $10 million in incremental incentive compensation due to strong financial performance of the Company, $3 million in labor costs associated with the major store reset noted above, offset by a reduction in credit card fees and a 5% reduction in same-store labor hours, after adjusting for the store reset and COVID-19 related pay.

Expansion Store Count Stores at 4/30/2020 2,207 New store construction 27 Acquisitions 3 Acquisitions not opened (2) Prior acquisitions opened 2 Closed (8) Stores at 1/31/2021 2,229

In connection with the previously disclosed pending Buchanan Energy acquisition, Casey's and Buchanan Energy received a Request for Additional Information from the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"). Casey's is cooperating with the FTC and does not expect its review to have a material impact on the acquisition. The Company also expects to complete the construction of approximately 40 new stores this fiscal year.

Liquidity

At January 31, the Company had approximately $865 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $390 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $475 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit. During the quarter, the Company amended its existing Credit Agreement to include a term loan of up to $300 million. The term loan along with existing cash and lines of credit, will be used to fund the pending Buchanan Energy acquisition.

Share Repurchase

The Company has $300 million remaining under its existing share repurchase program which expires in April 2022. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the third quarter.

Dividend

At its March meeting, the Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 2,008,028 $ 2,248,198 $ 6,328,954 $ 7,362,413 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 1,467,847 1,751,335 4,533,510 5,742,799 Operating expenses 414,448 377,330 1,210,884 1,130,554 Depreciation and amortization 65,185 63,285 195,299 185,981 Interest, net 11,469 13,209 35,510 39,613 Income before income taxes 49,079 43,039 353,751 263,466 Federal and state income taxes 10,452 9,080 82,549 61,711 Net income $ 38,627 $ 33,959 $ 271,202 $ 201,755 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.92 $ 7.33 $ 5.47 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.91 $ 7.28 $ 5.43 Basic weighted average shares 37,042,544 36,920,960 37,017,656 36,901,338 Plus effect of stock compensation 241,047 221,917 240,962 221,187 Diluted weighted average shares 37,283,591 37,142,877 37,258,618 37,122,525

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2021 April 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,946 $ 78,275 Receivables 66,617 48,500 Inventories 271,421 236,007 Prepaid expenses 17,794 9,801 Income taxes receivable — 14,667 Total current assets 744,778 387,250 Other assets, net of amortization 78,210 71,766 Goodwill 161,075 161,075 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,151,436 at January 31, 2021 and $2,037,708 at April 30, 2020 3,412,924 3,323,801 Total assets $ 4,396,987 $ 3,943,892 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Lines of credit $ — $ 120,000 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,327 570,280 Accounts payable 332,103 184,800 Accrued expenses 245,519 188,348 Income taxes payable 1,877 — Total current liabilities 581,826 1,063,428 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,362,076 714,502 Deferred income taxes 449,152 435,598 Deferred compensation 14,636 13,604 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 21,103 22,862 Other long-term liabilities 74,605 50,693 Total liabilities 2,503,398 2,300,687 Total shareholders’ equity 1,893,589 1,643,205 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,396,987 $ 3,943,892

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended January 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 271,202 $ 201,755 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 195,299 185,981 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,258 — Share-based compensation 22,009 14,394 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 3,808 2,115 Deferred income taxes 13,554 39,454 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (18,117 ) (8,527 ) Inventories (35,238 ) 10,207 Prepaid expenses (7,993 ) (6,937 ) Accounts payable 124,026 (53,534 ) Accrued expenses 56,228 12,737 Income taxes 18,363 9,204 Other, net 18,680 (7,142 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 663,079 399,707 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (263,077 ) (363,907 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,780 ) (12,644 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 4,823 3,813 Net cash used in investing activities (264,034 ) (372,738 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 650,000 — Payments of long-term debt (570,999 ) (9,329 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (5,525 ) — Net (payments) borrowings of short-term debt (120,000 ) 1,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,665 2,392 Payments of cash dividends (35,410 ) (34,178 ) Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards (8,105 ) (6,611 ) Net cash used in financing activities (88,374 ) (46,726 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 310,671 (19,757 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 78,275 63,296 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 388,946 $ 43,539

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Nine months ended January 31, 2021 2020 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 32,862 $ 33,636 Income taxes, net 48,137 10,800 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable 28,605 9,813 Non-cash additions from adoption of ASC 842 — 22,635

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended January 31, 2021 Fuel Grocery & Other

Merchandise Prepared Food

& Fountain Other Total Revenue $ 1,100,875 $ 624,465 $ 264,018 $ 18,670 $ 2,008,028 Gross profit $ 170,399 $ 191,502 $ 159,988 $ 18,292 $ 540,181 15.5 % 30.7 % 60.6 % 98.0 % 26.9 % Fuel gallons sold 518,408 Three months ended January 31, 2020 Revenue $ 1,376,018 $ 582,407 $ 273,630 $ 16,143 $ 2,248,198 Gross profit $ 124,257 $ 191,692 $ 164,795 $ 16,119 $ 496,863 9.0 % 32.9 % 60.2 % 99.9 % 22.1 % Fuel gallons sold 572,746

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Nine months ended January 31, 2021 Fuel Grocery & Other

Merchandise Prepared Food

& Fountain Other Total Revenue $ 3,380,348 $ 2,074,552 $ 823,605 $ 50,449 $ 6,328,954 Gross profit $ 584,584 $ 666,093 $ 495,297 $ 49,470 $ 1,795,444 17.3 % 32.1 % 60.1 % 98.1 % 28.4 % Fuel gallons sold 1,645,497 Nine months ended January 31, 2020 Revenue $ 4,518,061 $ 1,930,886 $ 867,353 $ 46,113 $ 7,362,413 Gross profit $ 416,045 $ 627,278 $ 530,259 $ 46,032 $ 1,619,614 9.2 % 32.5 % 61.1 % 99.8 % 22.0 % Fuel gallons sold 1,805,901

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2021 (14.6 )% (8.6 )% (12.1 )% — — F2021 38.2 ¢ 35.3 ¢ 32.9 ¢ — — F2020 (2.0 ) (1.8 ) (2.0 ) (14.7 )% (5.1 )% F2020 24.4 22.9 21.7 40.8 ¢ 26.8 ¢ F2019 0.5 (1.1 ) (3.4 ) (2.8 ) (1.7 ) F2019 20.5 20.0 22.1 18.6 20.3

Grocery & Other Merchandise Grocery & Other Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2021 3.6 % 6.6 % 5.4 % — — F2021 32.2 % 33.3 % 30.7 % — — F2020 3.2 3.2 3.5 (2.0 )% 1.9 % F2020 31.3 33.3 32.9 30.4 % 32.0 % F2019 3.2 2.7 3.4 5.7 3.6 F2019 32.4 32.4 31.9 31.5 32.1

Prepared Food & Fountain Prepared Food & Fountain Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal

Year F2021 (9.8 )% (3.6 )% (5.0 )% — — F2021 59.7 % 60.1 % 60.6 % — — F2020 1.6 1.9 2.8 (13.5 )% (1.5 )% F2020 62.2 60.9 60.2 60.0 % 60.9 % F2019 1.7 2.2 1.5 2.0 1.9 F2019 62.0 62.4 62.3 62.2 62.2

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by the Company for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, assessing performance, and awarding incentive compensation.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 38,627 $ 33,959 $ 271,202 $ 201,755 Interest, net 11,469 13,209 35,510 39,613 Depreciation and amortization 65,185 63,285 195,299 185,981 Federal and state income taxes 10,452 9,080 82,549 61,711 EBITDA $ 125,733 $ 119,533 $ 584,560 $ 489,060 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 1,649 858 3,808 2,115 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,382 $ 120,391 $ 588,368 $ 491,175

NOTES:

Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and Other Merchandise and Prepared Food and Fountain

This release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to the pending Buchanan Energy acquisition, expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, business and/or integration strategies, plans and synergies, supply chain, growth opportunities, performance at our stores, and the potential effect of COVID-19. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the timing and integration of the pending Buchanan Energy acquisition, executing our strategic plan, the impact and duration of COVID-19 and related governmental actions, as well as other risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our current views as of the date of this release with respect to future events, and Casey’s disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in the release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

