Innofactor Plc Annual Report for 2020 has been published
Innofactor Plc Annual Financial Report, on March 9, 2021, at 8:00 Finnish time
Innofactor Annual Report for 2020 has been published in Finnish as a PDF file on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/releases-publications-and-reports/#annual-reports. The Annual Report includes the Financial Statement and the Report of the Board of Directors.
Innofactor's Corporate Governance Statement for the Financial Period 2020 has been published separately from the Annual Report on the company's web site: https://www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/.
The Remuneration Report for the Financial Period 2020 has been published on the company's web site: www.innofactor.com/invest-in-us/corporate-governance/#compensations.
The English version of the Annual Report is estimated to be available during April–May 2021.
To order a print copy, please email ir@innofactor.com.
Espoo, March 9, 2021
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
Attachments
- Innofactor Plc Annual Report 2020 in Finnish
- Corporate Governance Statement 2020
- Remuneration Report 2020
