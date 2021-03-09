 

Eurobio Scientific extends its family of proprietary PCR tests to allow the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants

EUROBIO Scientific extends its family of proprietary PCR tests

to allow the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants

  • Proprietary PCR test available immediately
  • One of the first tests able to identify the presence of variants presenting a risk of immune escape

Paris, March 9, 2021 – 7:30 a.m.

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, announces the launch of a new proprietary test, EurobioPlex SARS-CoV-2 Variants, Detection & Typing (EBX-044), a real-time multiplex PCR* test for the detection and typing of different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

EBX-044 is a kit developed and manufactured in France by Eurobio Scientific. It allows the detection and screening in two PCR wells of the four currently predominant variants: British, South African, Brazilian and Japanese-Brazilian. It identifies several mutations, including the E484K mutation, found in South African and Brazilian variants, which is believed to be involved in the escape of the virus from the immune system. In addition, it makes it possible to distinguish the South African variant carrying the A80D mutation from the Brazilian variants. This test is integrated with the other tests in the EurobioPlex family, on open instruments that are used in large hospital and private laboratories.

Pending CE marking, which should take place in a few days, EBX-044 is on the list of RUO (Research Use Only) tests already marketed as part of the pandemic emergency.

At the same time, Eurobio Scientific is registering with French health authorities the AllPlex SARS-CoV-2 Variant 1 Assay test from its partner Seegene (South Korea). This test, also developed for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, is intended to be used specifically on Seegene's automated and dedicated platforms.

With these tests adapted to the new variants, Eurobio Scientific continues to provide in real time the tools necessary to manage the current pandemic and its evolution. With the arrival of vaccines, and the new risks presented by the E484K mutation, EBX-044 is one of the first tests to closely monitor the spread of variants that could escape the immune system. It thus gives health officials the indicator they need to adapt the pandemic exit strategy in real time.

* The "Polymerase Chain Reaction" (PCR) is a method based on the selective multiplication of target DNA sequences, which makes it possible to detect specific DNA sequences present in a product.

Next financial meeting
2020 annual results: April 14, 2021 (after market close)

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 165 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in Germany and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany and Utrecht in The Netherlands.

 

For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific.com

 

The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP

 

 
Contacts

 

Group Eurobio Scientific

Denis Fortier, General Manager

Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte, General Manager

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 79 64 80

  		Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux / Gregory Bosson

Investors relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 68 68

eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net

 

