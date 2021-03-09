 

Decisions taken by Evli Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors on March 9, 2021

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 9, 2021, AT 13.30 PM EET/EEST

Evli Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 9, 2021 approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2020. The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal authorize the Board of Directors to pay a dividend for the financial year 2020 and that the maximum amount of the dividend is EUR 0.73 per share. The Annual General Meeting authorized the the Board of Directors to decide on the payment of the dividend in one or more instalments at a time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are entered in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on a record date determined separately by the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report 2020 of the Company’s governing bodies.

Board of Directors and Auditor

The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors will consist of five (5) members. The following people were re-elected to the Board of Directors: Henrik Andersin, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Robert Ingman and Teuvo Salminen.

It was decided that the following remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Board of Directors: EUR 5,000.00 per month to the Members of the Board, EUR 6,000.00 per month to the Chairmen of the Board Committees and EUR 7,500.00 per month to the Chairman of the Board.

The auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was elected as the company's auditor and Jukka Paunonen, Authorized Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor. The auditor shall be paid remuneration according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own series A and series B shares in one or more lots as follows:

The total number of own series A shares to be repurchased may be a maximum of 1,463,526 shares, and the total number of own series B shares to be repurchased may be a maximum of 947,416 shares. The proposed number of shares represents approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company on the date of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

