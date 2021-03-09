 

Teledyne Announces Pricing of Notes, Completion of Bank Financing and Cleared HSR Review for the FLIR Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 14:00  |  68   |   |   

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today the following permanent financing milestones for the pending acquisition of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Furthermore, Teledyne and FLIR cleared HSR antitrust review on March 1, 2021.

Teledyne priced an offering of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of notes (the “Notes”) in the following series:

  • $300 million aggregate principal amount of 0.650% Notes due 2023
  • $450 million aggregate principal amount of 0.950% Notes due 2024
  • $450 million aggregate principal amount of 1.600% Notes due 2026
  • $700 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Notes due 2028
  • $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.750% Notes due 2031

Last week on March 4, Teledyne entered into a $1.00 billion Term Loan Credit Agreement and Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with capacity of $1.15 billion both maturing on March 4, 2026. Teledyne intends to use the proceeds from the Notes together with the proceeds from the $1.00 billion Term Loan and cash on hand to pay the cash portion of the consideration for the FLIR acquisition and refinance certain existing debt.

Notifications pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (“HSR”) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 were filed on January 29, 2021, and termination of the waiting period occurred on March 1, 2021.

Subject to the receipt of additional required regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2021.

Teledyne expects to receive the net proceeds of the Notes offering upon closing on or about March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis. The completion of the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the FLIR acquisition. If the closing of the FLIR acquisition does not occur on or before the earlier of (i) December 31, 2021, and (ii) the date the Merger Agreement, including any amendment thereof, is terminated, according to its terms, Teledyne will redeem the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes, and the 2031 Notes in whole at a special mandatory redemption price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of such Notes but excluding the special mandatory redemption date.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne Announces Pricing of Notes, Completion of Bank Financing and Cleared HSR Review for the FLIR Acquisition Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today the following permanent financing milestones for the pending acquisition of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Furthermore, Teledyne and FLIR cleared HSR antitrust review on March 1, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Teledyne Imaging introduces COSMOS—the next generation of high-performance, large-array cameras for astronomy
04.03.21
Teledyne Imaging brings its advanced technologies to Vision China 2021
02.03.21
Teledyne e2v and Yumain announce collaboration to create AI-based imaging solutions for machine vision
27.02.21
Teledyne to Hold Investor Meetings
25.02.21
FLIR Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
23.02.21
Teledyne LeCroy Enables First-Ever Full Picture of PCIe with Launch of CrossSync PHY
19.02.21
Teledyne Commends NASA on the Successful Landing of the Mars Rover Perseverance
17.02.21
FLIR Systems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021
09.02.21
Teledyne SP Devices Announces 12-bit Digitizer with 7 Gbyte/s Sustained Data Transfer Rate
09.02.21
Teledyne Imaging Begins a New Era in Large Area CMOS Imaging