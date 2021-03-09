Simulations Plus to Present at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will be presenting at Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mr. O’Connor’s presentation, which will be webcast live, will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. In addition, Mr. O’Connor and chief financial officer Will Frederick will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The Company’s slide presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website following the presentation. For more information about the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website.