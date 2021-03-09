 

MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld to Incorporate Amazon and eBay Listings Into Its Online Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces its JTEC Autoworld, in collaboration with Epicor, will incorporate Amazon and eBay into its Sales, Distribution and Marketing Strategy for its online Automotive platform: www.jtecautoworld.com. As JTEC expands the roll out of its automotive online platform, it will utilize the Amazon and eBay services to further help its marketing, sales and exposure strategy.

Amazon continues to grow as a significant source for Auto Parts and Accessories. Forecasts estimate Amazon 2020 auto parts sales, accessories, and car care product revenues at $8.3 billion, plus $1.9 billion in OEM replacement auto parts sales for a combined total of $10.3 billion. In past years, most of Amazon auto parts sales growth came from direct Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sales, known as first party sales or “1P.” 1P sales typically include Amazon Prime sales and offers. Most of Amazon’s 1P sales come either from manufacturers supplying Amazon direct or from warehouse distributors (WDs). It is estimated that Amazon’s auto parts sales for 1P to hit $4.6 billion in 2020. Third party sales through Amazon are known as “3P.” It is projected that Amazon auto parts sales for 3P is around $5.7 billion in 2020 and eBay auto parts sales revenue is estimated to be between $6 billion and $7 billion for 2020.

In addition, eBay has more than 180 million consumers, worldwide. Combined with JTEC’s Amazon exposure, JTEC’s pending launch on the eBay platform will expose JTEC AutoWorld to a massive audience that will boost visibility and awareness of JTEC’s products and technology to millions more potential customers.

Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp, stated, “As Epicor is building the back end of JTEC’s online platform and integrating our catalog and distribution network systems, we will also be featuring our extensive catalog through Amazon and eBay. Having our products available on Amazon’s and eBay’s massive, worldwide platforms strategically gives JTEC Automotive access and exposure to an audience of millions of North American (U.S.A., Mexico and Canada) automotive customers while boosting the visibility of all aspects of our Company. Ultimately, this provides JTEC with the opportunity to earn more exposure and repeat business, even without any direct marketing. This strategic approach will increase the demand and the organic growth of JTEC, allowing us to convert exposure into revenue for the Company and our shareholders.”

