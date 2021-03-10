 

The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for 2020

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), company code 112025254, Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the year 2020 and recent developments and answered the participant questions aftewards.

128 participants had registered for the webinar, the recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there.

Presentation of the webinar and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00




