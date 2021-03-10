 

AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the half year of 2020/2021

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Smėlynės g. 2C, LT-35143 Panevėžys, Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on March 17th, 2021 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Finance Director of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results for the half year of 2020/2021 and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until March 16th, 2021 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6303578640899674893. You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt




