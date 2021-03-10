AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the half year of 2020/2021

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Smėlynės g. 2C, LT-35143 Panevėžys, Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on March 17th, 2021 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.